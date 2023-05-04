“Pakistan school shooting” Today : Gun Violence News: Pakistan School Shooting Claims Lives of Multiple Teachers

Seven Teachers Killed in Shooting at Pakistani School

At least seven teachers have been killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan, following a separate attack in which another teacher was shot dead, Geo TV reported.

Motive Behind the Killings Unclear

The motive behind the killings remained unclear, and that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shia Muslim minority. Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said the “gruesome incident” took place in an area that has witnessed in the past sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes.

Tribal District with Majority Shia Population

The tribal district contains a majority Shia population who are often attacked by armed groups as part of the local Taliban movement. Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.

Details of the Attack

“Most of the teachers who were killed belonged to the Turi Shia tribe,” Hyder said. “This particular attack targeted the teachers while they were in the staffroom … They were there to conduct examinations which are under way throughout the province for lower secondary school,” he said.

The circumstances have remained “mysterious”, as not many people were able to see what had transpired, how many attackers were involved, or what their motives were, Hyder said. Another teacher was gunned down earlier “not far away from that location”, he added.

Investigation Ongoing

Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident. The attack has left the community in shock and grieving for the loss of the teachers who were dedicated to educating the children in the area.

Conclusion

Attacks on educational institutions are not new in Pakistan, but this incident is particularly alarming as it targeted teachers who were carrying out their duties. The government must take immediate action to ensure the safety of teachers and students in the area.

