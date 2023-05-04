Pakistan school shooting Today : Northern Pakistan: Eight School Staff Members Shot Dead in Tragic Incident

The United States of America

The United States of America is a federal republic consisting of 50 states, a federal district (Washington, D.C.), five major self-governing territories, and various possessions. The country is located in North America and is bordered by Canada to the north and Mexico to the south. The U.S. is known for its diversity, innovation, and world-renowned landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon.

US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands are a group of islands and islets located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Puerto Rico. The islands are a United States territory and are known for their beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich history. The island of St. Thomas is a popular tourist destination, with duty-free shopping, world-class restaurants, and stunning views.

United States Minor Outlying Islands

The United States Minor Outlying Islands are a collection of small islands, atolls, and reefs in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The islands are uninhabited, except for occasional scientific research teams, and are known for their unique wildlife and pristine natural environments.

Canada

Canada is the second-largest country in the world, located in North America and bordered by the United States to the south. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including the Rocky Mountains, Niagara Falls, and the Northern Lights. Canada is also known for its multiculturalism, friendly people, and excellent healthcare system.

Mexico, United Mexican States

Mexico is located in North America and is bordered by the United States to the north and Belize and Guatemala to the south. The country is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine, including tacos, burritos, and guacamole. Mexico is also home to stunning beaches, ancient ruins, and world-class resorts.

Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

The Bahamas is a country located in the Atlantic Ocean, east of Florida. The country is known for its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts. The Bahamas is also home to some of the best snorkeling and diving spots in the world, with colorful coral reefs and abundant marine life.

Cuba, Republic of

Cuba is an island country located in the Caribbean Sea, south of Florida. The country is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and iconic landmarks, such as the Malecon and the Capitol Building. Cuba is also famous for its music and dance, including salsa, rumba, and the cha-cha.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a country located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Haiti. The country is known for its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. The Dominican Republic is also home to some of the best golf courses in the world, with breathtaking views and challenging courses.

Haiti, Republic of

Haiti is a country located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Cuba. The country is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches. Haiti is also home to some of the most unique art and crafts in the world, including Vodou flags and metalwork.

Jamaica

Jamaica is an island country located in the Caribbean Sea, south of Cuba. The country is known for its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. Jamaica is also famous for its music, including reggae and dancehall, and its delicious cuisine, including jerk chicken, ackee and saltfish, and patties.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is a landlocked country located in South Asia and Central Asia. The country is known for its rugged terrain, rich history, and diverse culture. Afghanistan is also known for its traditional crafts, including carpet weaving and pottery.

Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of

Albania is a country located in Southeast Europe, bordered by Montenegro to the northwest and Greece to the south. The country is known for its stunning coastline, medieval castles, and vibrant culture. Albania is also famous for its delicious cuisine, including burek, flija, and tavë kosi.

Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of

Algeria is a country located in North Africa, bordered by Tunisia to the northeast and Morocco to the northwest. The country is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains.

American Samoa

American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific Ocean. The territory is known for its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. American Samoa is also famous for its traditional dances, including the siva and the taualuga.

Andorra, Principality of

Andorra is a small country located in the Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain. The country is known for its stunning scenery, including mountain peaks and picturesque villages. Andorra is also famous for its duty-free shopping and skiing resorts.

Angola, Republic of

Angola is a country located in Southern Africa, bordered by Namibia to the south and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Angola is also famous for its traditional music, including kizomba and semba.

Anguilla

Anguilla is a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Puerto Rico. The territory is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere. Anguilla is also famous for its delicious seafood, including lobster, conch, and fish.

Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

Antarctica is a continent located at the South Pole, covered in ice and snow. The continent is known for its stunning landscapes, including glaciers, icebergs, and wildlife such as penguins and seals. Antarctica is also known for its research stations, where scientists from around the world study climate change and other topics.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is an island country located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Puerto Rico. The country is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich history. Antigua and Barbuda is also famous for its sailing regattas and carnival celebrations.

Argentina, Argentine Republic

Argentina is a country located in South America, bordered by Chile to the west and Uruguay to the east. The country is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Andes Mountains, the Iguazu Falls, and the Pampas grasslands. Argentina is also famous for its tango music and dance, as well as its delicious cuisine, including steak, empanadas, and dulce de leche.

Armenia

Armenia is a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Armenia is also famous for its traditional crafts, including carpet weaving and pottery.

Aruba

Aruba is a Dutch Caribbean island located in the southern Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela. The island is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Aruba is also famous for its casinos, nightlife, and water sports, including snorkeling and scuba diving.

Australia, Commonwealth of

Australia is a country and continent located in the Southern Hemisphere, bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the east and the Indian Ocean to the west. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, and the Outback. Australia is also famous for its unique wildlife, including kangaroos, koalas, and wallabies.

Austria, Republic of

Austria is a country located in Central Europe, bordered by Germany to the northwest and Italy to the south. The country is known for its stunning Alpine scenery, rich history, and vibrant culture. Austria is also famous for its delicious cuisine, including Wiener schnitzel, apple strudel, and Sachertorte chocolate cake.

Azerbaijan, Republic of

Azerbaijan is a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia, bordered by Russia to the north and Iran to the south. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Azerbaijan is also famous for its traditional crafts, including carpet weaving and metalwork.

Bahrain, Kingdom of

Bahrain is a small island country located in the Persian Gulf, east of Saudi Arabia. The country is known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. Bahrain is also famous for its pearl diving, which has been an important part of the country’s economy for centuries.

Bangladesh, People’s Republic of

Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia, bordered by India to the north and Myanmar to the south. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Bangladesh is also famous for its traditional crafts, including embroidery and weaving.

Barbados

Barbados is an island country located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Saint Lucia. The country is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Barbados is also famous for its rum distilleries, cricket matches, and festivals, including the Crop Over celebration.

Belarus

Belarus is a landlocked country located in Eastern Europe, bordered by Russia to the east and Ukraine to the south. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Belarus is also famous for its traditional crafts, including embroidery and weaving.

Belgium, Kingdom of

Belgium is a country located in Western Europe, bordered by France to the south and the Netherlands to the north. The country is known for its stunning architecture, delicious cuisine, and vibrant culture. Belgium is also famous for its chocolate, beer, and waffles.

Belize

Belize is a small country located in Central America, bordered by Mexico to the north and Guatemala to the south. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including coral reefs, rainforests, and ancient Mayan ruins. Belize is also famous for its diving and snorkeling, with colorful marine life and crystal-clear waters.

Benin, People’s Republic of

Benin is a country located in West Africa, bordered by Togo to the west and Nigeria to the east. The country is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Benin is also famous for its traditional crafts, including pottery and weaving.

Bermuda

Bermuda is a British overseas territory located in the North Atlantic Ocean, east of North Carolina. The territory is known for its stunning pink sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Bermuda is also famous for its golf courses, snorkeling, and shipwrecks.

Bhutan, Kingdom of

Bhutan is a small landlocked country located in the Eastern Himalayas, bordered by India to the south and China to the north. The country is known for its stunning mountain landscapes, rich culture, and commitment to Gross National Happiness. Bhutan is also famous for its traditional crafts, including weaving and woodcarving.

Bolivia, Republic of

Bolivia is a landlocked country located in South America, bordered by Peru to the west and Brazil to the north and east. The country is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Andes Mountains and the Salar de Uyuni salt flats. Bolivia is also famous for its traditional crafts, including weaving and pottery.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country located in Southeast Europe, bordered by Croatia to the north and Serbia to the east. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. Bosnia and Herzegovina is also famous for its traditional crafts, including carpet weaving and pottery.

Botswana, Republic of

Botswana is a landlocked country located in Southern Africa, bordered by South Africa to the south and Zimbabwe to the east. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including the Okavango Delta and the Kalahari Desert. Botswana is also famous for its wildlife, including elephants, lions, and cheetahs.

Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)

Bouvet Island is an uninhabited island located in the southern Atlantic Ocean. The island is known for its remote location and harsh weather conditions, with temperatures rarely rising above freezing. Bouvet Island is also home to a variety of seabirds, including albatrosses and petrels.

Brazil, Federative Republic of

Brazil is the largest country in South America, bordered by Venezuela to the north and Argentina to the south. The country is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including the Amazon Rainforest, the Iguazu Falls, and the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is also famous for its music, including samba and bossa nova, and its delicious cuisine, including feijoada and churrasco.

British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)

The British Indian Ocean Territory is an overseas territory of the United Kingdom located in the Indian Ocean. The territory is known for its stunning coral reefs, crystal-clear waters, and unique wildlife, including sea turtles and coconut crabs.

British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands are a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean Sea, east of Puerto Rico. The islands are known for their stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere. The British Virgin Islands are also famous for their sailing regattas and beach bars.

Brunei Darussalam

Brunei Darussalam is a small country located on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia. The country is known for its stunning rainforests, rich culture, and commitment to Islamic values. Brunei Darussalam is also famous for its traditional crafts, including weaving and woodcarving.

Bulg

