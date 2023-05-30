Pakistan: Teenage fan of slain Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala arrested for inviting people for aerial shooting

Sidhu Moosewala’s teenage fan : Pakistan: Sidhu Moosewala’s fan arrested for inviting people for aerial shooting on singer’s death anniversary

A 15-year-old fan of Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was briefly arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province for inviting people to an aerial shooting event on the singer’s first death anniversary. The fan, identified as Sharjil Malik, had posted a poster on Facebook inviting people to attend the event at his Okara residence, some 130 km from Lahore. The poster read, \”…to remember the late Punjabi singer and aerial firing will be held in the manner he (Moosewala) used to do.\” Malik was released after tendering a written apology and his father gave an undertaking that he would not engage in such activities. Moosewala was shot dead by six assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year.

News Source : Edited by Bhagya Luxmi

