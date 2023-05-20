Pakistani intruder : “Pakistani intruder shot dead along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch”

“Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch”

The article was updated on May 20, 2023 at 14:43 IST with the news of the infiltration attempt in the Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division. The infiltrator was intercepted by troops guarding the area, as he was attempting to enter from the other side of the border. An image of the incident is shown below.

News Source : Press Trust Of India

