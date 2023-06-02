Pakistani Village Style Chicken Fry: Authentic Chicken Fry from the Countryside of Gaon | Traditional Pakistani Chicken Fry Recipe | Well-Known Dish

Introduction

Pakistan is known for its vast cultural heritage, and its cuisine is no exception. Pakistani cuisine has a unique flavor and taste, which is prominent in its traditional dishes. One such dish is Gaon Ki Sabit Chicken Fry, which is a famous Pakistani village-style chicken fry. Gaon Ki Sabit Chicken Fry is a simple yet flavorful dish that is loved by both locals and tourists alike. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for this famous dish and how it is prepared.

Ingredients

1 Kg chicken

2 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp red chili flakes

2 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp lemon juice

4-5 garlic cloves, crushed

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1 onion, sliced

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Oil, for frying

Instructions

Step 1: Clean and prepare the chicken

Start by cleaning and preparing the chicken. Remove the skin and cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces. Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and pat them dry with a paper towel.

Step 2: Make the spice mix

In a pan, dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and black peppercorns. Once the spices start to release their aroma, remove them from the heat and let them cool down. Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder.

Step 3: Marinate the chicken

In a bowl, mix together the ground spices, red chili flakes, salt, turmeric powder, garam masala, lemon juice, crushed garlic, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, sliced onion, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything well to form a thick paste. Add the chicken pieces to the paste and mix them well, so that the chicken is coated with the spice mix. Cover the bowl with a cling film and refrigerate it for at least an hour.

Step 4: Fry the chicken

In a deep pan or kadhai, heat the oil on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan. Fry the chicken on medium heat for about 15-20 minutes, or until it is cooked through and golden brown. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pan and place it on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Step 5: Serve

Gaon Ki Sabit Chicken Fry is ready to serve. You can garnish it with some fresh coriander leaves and serve it with some lemon wedges and green chutney.

Conclusion

Gaon Ki Sabit Chicken Fry is a simple yet flavorful dish that is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The dish is easy to prepare and can be made with simple ingredients that are easily available. The spices used in the dish give it a unique flavor and aroma, which is hard to resist. This dish is perfect for those who love spicy and flavorful food. So, the next time you want to try something different, give Gaon Ki Sabit Chicken Fry a try, and you won’t be disappointed.

