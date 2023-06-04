Pakistan’s Default Crisis Deepens as IMF Rejects Bailout Request; Saudi Arabia-UAE Relations at Risk

IMF Turns Away as Default Crisis Deepens on Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has turned away from Pakistan as the country’s default crisis deepens. The IMF has refused to provide a bailout package to Pakistan, which is facing a severe financial crisis due to its massive debt burden.

Why Pakistan is Facing a Default Crisis?

Pakistan is facing a default crisis due to its massive debt burden. The country’s total debt has reached $115 billion, which is more than 95% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is one of the highest in the world, and it has been increasing rapidly in recent years.

Pakistan’s economy is also facing several other challenges, including a high budget deficit, low foreign exchange reserves, and a depreciating currency. The country’s economy has been struggling to grow, and its exports have been declining, which has led to a widening trade deficit.

Why IMF Turned Away from Pakistan?

The IMF has turned away from Pakistan due to its poor economic performance and lack of progress in implementing reforms. The IMF had provided a bailout package to Pakistan in 2019, but the country failed to meet the IMF’s conditions, which included implementing structural reforms and reducing its debt burden.

The IMF has stated that Pakistan needs to take significant steps to address its economic challenges, including reducing its debt burden, improving its tax collection, and implementing structural reforms to boost growth. However, Pakistan has failed to take these steps, which has led to the IMF’s decision to turn away from the country.

Why Saudi Arabia-UAE in Danger?

The default crisis in Pakistan is also affecting its allies, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both countries had provided financial assistance to Pakistan in the past, but they are now facing the risk of losing their investments.

Saudi Arabia had provided a $3 billion loan to Pakistan in 2018, while the UAE had provided $2 billion in assistance. Both countries are now facing the risk of losing their investments as Pakistan’s debt crisis deepens. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also facing their economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected their oil revenues.

In conclusion, the default crisis in Pakistan is a significant challenge for the country and its allies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Pakistan needs to take significant steps to address its economic challenges and reduce its debt burden, while its allies need to find ways to protect their investments.

