Pal Barger Death -Dead-Obituaries : Pal Barger, founder of @palsweb has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Pal Barger, founder of @palsweb has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“Gov. Bill Lee on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pal Barger, founder of @palsweb. Recognized globally for creating a business known for excellence, Pal invested in the lives of his employees and community. A true Tennessean, Pal will be greatly missed.”

Tributes

Mark Botsford wrote

When POTUS concluded he could kill someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, he decided to take it to another order of magnitude by killing hundreds of thousands on streets all over the United States of America!. Tamera Fields Parsons wrote

are grateful to Pal Barger for his leadership over the years and influence on all of us to pursue excellence; we will miss him dearly @palsweb Willie M. II wrote

The people who have replied to this to make political comments are disgusting. I worked for Pal’s company in college. Never got meet him myself but always heard great things and he treated his employees fairly. RIP. Prayers to his family.

All of us at @TNCPE are grateful to Pal Barger for his leadership over the years and influence on all of us to pursue excellence; we will miss him dearly @palsweb — Tamera Fields Parsons (@parsons_tamera) October 30, 2020

“babe I swear this never happens, its not you I promise. I just, im so broken up over Pal Barger dying I don’t think I can tonight.” — spooky pun on my name 🍂🎃 (@_jsluss) October 30, 2020

Every kid who grew up in Kingsport is shedding a few tears and giving several thanks for Pal Barger tonight. Thanks, Pal, for all you did for our community and our tummies! #thetops — Jenny the Cook (@Hokiecookie) October 30, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pal Barger, founder of @palsweb. Recognized globally for creating a business known for excellence, Pal invested in the lives of his employees and community. A true Tennessean, Pal will be greatly missed. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2020