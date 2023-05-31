“Palau Explorer”: Explore Palau, One of the Last Frontiers of the World, on Four Seasons Explorer

Four Seasons Explorer to Introduce Travellers to Palau

Beginning October 1, 2023, Four Seasons Explorer will set sail to one of the world’s last remaining frontiers – Palau, a western Pacific island nation. With daily embarkations, travellers will have the opportunity to experience the raw natural beauty and cultural wonders of this remote and untouched wilderness. Palau is home to more than 340 emerald islands, an astonishing spectrum of marine life, and a 4,000-year-old culture still sustained by the local knowledge of 20,000 traditionally minded people.

Experience Palau with Four Seasons Explorer

Four Seasons Explorer offers several opening offers and daily embarkation options to choose from for its first adventures in late 2023. Reservations are now being confirmed, and travellers can call (960) 66 00 888, email: [email protected], or book online to begin their adventure. Be among the first to experience Palau with Four Seasons Explorer.

Discover One of the World’s Last Remaining Natural Frontiers

Palau is referred to as one of the Seven Underwater Wonders of the World and has a half million square kilometres (193,000 square miles) of protected marine territory. The nation became the world’s first shark sanctuary in 2009, while the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a draft of 1.9 metres (6.23 feet), Four Seasons Explorer can access locations that larger vessels can’t reach, while its PADI 5-Star Dive Centre ensures expert multi-lingual instructors, the latest gear, and onboard videographer, as well as custom-designed dive and excursion boats for direct entry to even the most inaccessible dive sites.

Bucket-list amazement lies around every corner for divers, from the glittering stalactite formations of Chandelier Cave to the WWII history of Helmet Wreck; the gorgonian fans of Blue Corner to the dazzling canyons of Peleliu Wall. Experiences are equally awe-inspiring for snorkellers: millions of stingless golden and moon jellyfish in Jellyfish Lake; giant 115-kilogram (250 pounds) tridacna clams in Clam City; rabbitfish, turtles, and goatfish in the crystal clear Ngedebus Coral Gardens – all accessed via guided excursions with Four Seasons marine biologists.

Cultural Explorations

The scattered islands of Micronesia’s Palau are home to a unique culture and intriguing heritage bound by a deep respect for the environment that has sustained generations of people. Four Seasons Explorer on-shore excursions are handled by insightful guides and include visiting Palau’s oldest bai (meeting house); exploring the Badrulchau Stone Monoliths, estimated to date back to the year 161; marvelling at the cave paintings of Ulong Island; discovering the Belau National Museum, multiple WWII sites, traditional music, lush forests, majestic waterfalls, and more.

A World of Culinary Creativity

Aboard Four Seasons Explorer, meals served on-board are all-inclusive (with the exception of alcoholic beverages) with lunch and dinner menus changing daily and themed on regional creations from Palau and elsewhere in the Pacific, as well as Asia and the West. Highlights include regular beach barbecues complete with insights into Palauan music and culture – always with fresh (and where possible, local) ingredients – gourmet flourishes, and an extensive wine list.

A Floating Resort

Four Seasons Explorer operates like a floating resort, offering daily embarkations and disembarkations, allowing up to 22 guests to explore as deeply – and for as long – as they wish. With the freedom to focus on personal areas of interest among Palau’s many bucket-list wonders, both underwater and on land, all adventures are entirely bespoke.

Private Charters

Four Seasons Explorer will also be available for fully customizable private yacht charters in Palau for groups of up to 22, including dedicated charters for surf enthusiasts with the experts from Tropicsurf. From uncrowded “best-kept secret” breaks on the east and west coast reefs to adventurous “surfaris” off the country’s fringing islands during the winter months.

About Four Seasons Explorer

Four Seasons Explorer is a 39 metre (128 foot) luxury catamaran built by Image Marine of Perth, Australia. Its three decks accommodate 10 staterooms with king beds bathed in natural light from large windows, and the lavish Explorer Suite featuring an indoor dining area, walk-in wardrobe, and private sundeck with panoramic views across the vessel’s bow. Complete with its own PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, recreation desk, restaurant, bar, lounge, and library, Four Seasons Explorer features a dedicated team primed to create customized experiences, including a marine biologist, chefs, and spa therapist plus dive, snorkelling, freediving, and water sports experts.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world’s best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews, and industry awards.

Palau luxury cruises Four Seasons Explorer expeditions Palau diving adventures Frontier exploration in Palau Four Seasons Explorer itineraries in Palau

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :Discover Palau, One of the World’s Last Remaining Frontiers, with Four Seasons Explorer/