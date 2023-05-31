Palermo: The Arab-owned English Holding Company with a Plan for Success

The Palermo football club, owned by an Arab-controlled English holding company, is one of the most prestigious, affluent, and qualified teams in the global football scene. The club never leaves anything to chance, planning and calibrating its development and optimization strategies to the millimeter. They conceive cautious but decisive projects, trace horizons and time ranges that are perfectly functional to user base, growth margins, and specific economic and territorial peculiarities of the organic realities within the group.

The club on Viale del Fante is certainly not exempt from this kind of logic. They have an eclectic medium to long-term business plan and a gradual approach that rhymes with success and solidity, according to the owners and management’s vision and aspirations. Palermo has risen from the ashes of a ruinous bankruptcy a few years ago and is now on a train that aims directly for the destination while controlling the speed and direction without skipping any of the planned stops on the way.

The media approach when the CFG management took over last summer was transparent and unequivocal. The first season was aimed at the now infamous category consolidation before gradually raising the bar with a view to Serie A. They planted their feet firmly on the ground, meticulously sized up the club’s already captured characteristics, and potentialities of the city and its related industry. They conducted a classic exploratory and cognitive full immersion, which is the modus operandi of global football giants 2.0. They looked at the bureaucratic, financial, and administrative aspects that were conducive to the focal realization of the infrastructure. They focused on the feasibility of the new sports center and a possible restyling of the Renzo Barbera stadium. They focused on the global value of the brand and merchandising, stimulated stadium attendance and interaction with the public, and found the key to give value, tools, and growth prospects to the youth sector. They forged and optimized the communication sector with innovation, creativity, and informal and instant language. They used fluid and direct slang that conforms to the times and reference target, with the clear intention of generating virality, reinforcing the image, and encouraging the trend of fan loyalty. This process is essential for the new ownership to lay the foundation for a virtuous journey. It is an upward trajectory that reconciles economic results with sporting results, providing a reliable projection of the relationship between costs and revenues, outlining exploitable margins and achievable goals under the technical, economic, and corporate profile. It is not about vacuous exploits, ephemeral leaps into the unknown with elevator effects but a gradual and lasting settlement in the Olympus of football, which is a harbinger of stability and continuity.

ALMOST BY CHANCE AT THE PLAYOFF DANCE – Despite the tumultuous technical and managerial upheaval just days before the start of the season, the structural limitations and shortcomings revealed by the team, and the many points lost along the way, the first step was completed without too many difficulties. The prospect of participating in the promotion playoffs, justified by the standings and the slow progress of the contenders, was dashed by the tumultuous and traumatic dynamics in the last ninety minutes, which was understandably regrettable. It was a contingent chance, the result of an anomalous and generally low-level championship, except for four or five top teams, from sixth place onwards.

Corini’s team, with an endless series of draws and only two wins in the last fifteen games, finished ninth, missing out on the playoff grid due to the direct confrontation with Venezia. They would have qualified anyway, even though Brescia had once again inexplicably come back from a double advantage, if Canotto had not scored the winning goal for Reggina against Ascoli in the full recovery time. If it were not for the extra-field events, with the penalty imposed by the sports justice on Inzaghi’s team, Brunori and his teammates would have had even fewer chances.

Venezia made it to the playoffs with forty-nine points, the same as Palermo. In the 2021-2022 Serie B season, the eighth-placed team (Perugia) had a total of fifty-eight points, while the seventh-placed team (Benevento) had sixty-three points. Two seasons ago (2020-2021), Chievo and Brescia finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with fifty-six points. These figures are eloquent, certifying the absolute uniqueness of the cadet tournament, whose regular season has just ended. With a calm safety in the standings, Palermo found themselves playing a chance offered by fate and rare circumstances. They showed, unwillingly, on the pitch that they did not have the personality, mindset, and technical skills to take advantage of it.

Corini’s sometimes debatable technical choices, the disappointing performance of big names, or those who were presumed to be big names, who could have and should have shifted the balance, heavy injuries during the season, a lack of experience and malice useful to freeze the score and put the opponent in conditions of superiority or advantage, some stars who faded away without shining, in a pragmatic and physiologically conservative game system. Many commendable hangers-on who pushed well beyond their limits to float above the average standards of the category, dragging and going visibly overboard.

They lost too many points along the way, and the prevailing feeling is that the team had clear structural limitations. They were too many and of various natures for them to have real top ambitions. The group that accumulated points and obtained the position that suited their actual dimension. Or at least the dimension demonstrated weekly on the field.

FUTURE AND CHANGE OF PACE – After the year zero, which was not particularly memorable for the quality of the game or the emotional drive generated by Corini’s team’s performances, phase two is taking shape. The background and professional depth of a totem on the managerial and administrative levels, such as Giovanni Gardini, constitute a guarantee. The recent statements of the former Lazio and Inter executive are a prelude to the second chapter of a book to be read patiently, confidently, and enthusiastically, with the hope of enjoying its tasty and natural epilogue.

Palermo’s 2023-2024 edition must necessarily raise the budget, investment, and ambition bar. They should set up a team that can realistically compete for the promotion to Serie A without any ifs or buts, through a profound revision and massive strengthening of the current squad. It will be a golden opportunity for Corini, who, theoretically, will be able to create an identity tactically and mentally from the first days of the summer retreat, with a more audacious, harmonious, and proactive style of play, thanks to a team that is presumptively structured and has a different technical level compared to the one he previously led. He will try

Source Link :Palermo, logica step by step nel modello City Group: il progetto come linfa del sogno/

Palermo City Group Urban development in Palermo Sustainable city planning in Palermo Palermo revitalization project City Group’s impact on Palermo’s economy