Palestinian gunmen : Two Palestinian gunmen who killed a British mother and her two daughters shot dead by Israeli forces

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Gunmen Responsible for Murder of British Mother and Daughters

In a joint operation between Israel’s security agency Shin Bet, Police SWAT, and border security teams, two Palestinian gunmen responsible for the killing of a British mother and her two daughters were killed in the West Bank city of Nablus. The attack occurred on April 7, where Lucy Leah Dee, 45, and her daughters, Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were killed in a hail of bullets while driving in the West Bank. The gunmen were identified as members of the Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas, which Hamas confirmed. A third man who allegedly aided the attackers was also killed by Israeli forces in the operation. The suspects were named as Hassan Katan, Maad Mitzri, and Ibrahim Hura. According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF used an explosive drone as part of the raid.

The operation was a significant intelligence and operational effort by the Shin Bet and IDF, which led to the location of the hiding apartment in the Kasbah in Nablus. Following targeted intelligence from the Shin Bet, in the early morning, the Shin Bet, IDF, and IDF fighters raided the apartment, and in the exchange of fire, the two murderers were killed. In addition, Ibrahim Hura, a senior aide to the wanted men, was killed. Two M16 rifles and a Kalashnikov were found in the apartment of the wanted persons.

The settlement where the family resided is considered illegal under international law, a source of conflict for Palestinian and Israeli factions. Israel disputes the status. In response to the shooting, Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai called on all Israelis with firearms licenses to start carrying their weapons. Israeli Major General Yehuda Fuchs said they were reinforcing in all sectors and would find those responsible.

The attacks came as part of a wider spate of violence between Israeli and Palestinian factions in April, which has flared up again in May. Last month, violence spiraled after groups clashed at the Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during Ramadan and Passover. Israeli forces stormed the mosque with tear gas and stun grenades to confront Palestinians barricaded inside with fireworks and stones. Muslim worshippers were demanding the right to pray overnight inside the mosque, which authorities typically only permit during the last 10 days of the month-long Ramadan holiday.

After rockets then landed in Israel from Lebanon, which Israel blamed on pro-Palestinian forces, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave the green light for bombing of targets in Lebanon and Gaza on April 6. A day later, Lucy, Rina, and Maia Dee were shot while driving in the West Bank. Also on April 7, British holidaymakers were among the wounded in a separate ‘terror attack’ in Tel Aviv, which saw a car mount the pavement and drive through pedestrians.

The violence continued, flared up by the death of a prominent Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody on Tuesday, May 2, after an 87-day hunger strike. The death of Khader Adnan, 45, reverberated across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where he is revered as a national hero. Adnan was a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group credited with popularizing hunger strikes as an effective form of activism. He was the 237th Palestinian prisoner to die in Israeli detention since 1967. He had been held several times on terror-related charges or without charge. The 2012 protest also exposed the conditions of his detention, which rights groups went on to condemn.

