Palestinian Killed in Nablus, Four Israelis Injured in Jenin Shooting Incident today.

In Jenin, an operation carried out by a Palestinian resulted in the martyrdom of one man while at least four Israelis were wounded. Israeli media reported that the shooting occurred near the Rihan crossing in Shamla, Al-Samiriyya, north of the occupied West Bank, and that Israeli medical teams arrived at the scene to provide aid. The Palestinian fired upon an Israeli vehicle before retreating towards Yabad. Meanwhile, in Nablus, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp, where a young Palestinian man, Fares Hashash, lost his life. Palestinian citizens were also wounded during the raid, as the IOF bulldozer began demolishing the vicinity of the Abu Wardeh pharmacy in the camp. Palestinian freedom fighters responded by opening fire on the IOF vehicles as they entered the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, where they had been reinforced with heavy military presence.

Israel-Palestine conflict Violence in West Bank Palestinian militants Israeli security forces Middle East tensions

News Source : Al Mayadeen English

Source Link :Four Israelis injured in Jenin shooting, Palestinian killed in Nablus/