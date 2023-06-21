Palestinian Shooting Attack in West Bank Claims Lives of 4 Israelis today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting attack at a gas station near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank has left four Israelis dead and four injured. Two Palestinian men, armed with M16 rifles, opened fire on civilians sitting at a restaurant at the gas station next to the settlement of Eli. One of the gunmen was shot and killed by an armed civilian, while the other fled in a stolen car, prompting a manhunt. The Homefront Command has issued a statement requiring the residents of Eli to stay indoors and lock doors and windows. The attack came a day after Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in a gunbattle in a refugee camp in Jenin.

Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank Israeli-Palestinian conflict Four Israelis killed in West Bank attack Conflict in the Middle East Israel-Palestine violence

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :4 Israelis killed in Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank/