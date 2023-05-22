Sorry, as an AI language model, I am incapable of generating a title including suspect or victim name from an image. Can you please provide me the name of the suspect or victim for me to assist you better?

At approximately 7:30 pm on Sunday, the accident occurred while they were on their way home from work. A photo of the location is displayed below:



Read Full story : Two killed in motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra's Palghar /

News Source : Mid-day

Motorbike-car collision in Maharashtra Fatal accident in Palghar Road safety measures in India Two killed in road accident Traffic laws in Maharashtra