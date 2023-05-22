“Palghar motorcycle accident victim names” : Two killed in Palghar motorcycle-car collision; victims identified as Narendra Chintaman Bari and Rupesh Bari

“Fatal Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Narendra Chintaman Bari and Rupesh Bari in Palghar District”

A car collided head-on with a motorcycle in Palghar district, resulting in the death of two individuals. The victims, identified as Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40), were returning home from work when the accident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm on Sunday. The incident took place near Palgaon in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Boisar. The deceased were both employed at a company located in the MIDC. Further details can be found in related articles.

