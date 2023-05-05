“Palmer single-car crash” Today : Fatal single-car crash in Palmer claims one life on Thursday

Wilbraham Street Closed for Several Hours Following Car Crash

On Wednesday evening, Wilbraham Street in Springfield was closed for several hours after a car crash occurred. The accident caused significant damage to the vehicles involved, and emergency services were required to attend the scene.

The Crash

The crash took place on Wilbraham Street, which is a busy road in Springfield. Details of the accident are currently limited, but it is understood that at least two vehicles were involved in the collision. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the vehicles appeared to have been travelling at speed before the crash occurred.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, with both police and paramedics attending the crash. The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services dealt with the situation and cleared the wreckage from the scene. It is not known how many people were involved in the accident, but it is understood that at least one person was taken to hospital with injuries.

Impact on Traffic

The closure of Wilbraham Street caused significant disruption to traffic in the area. Commuters were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. The road was eventually reopened several hours later, but traffic remained heavy in the area for some time afterwards.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the crash. Anyone who saw the accident or who has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.

Conclusion

The car crash on Wilbraham Street caused disruption for several hours, with emergency services working to clear the wreckage and attend to any injured parties. The incident is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need to remain vigilant on the roads at all times. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that could assist the police with their investigation is urged to come forward.

News Source : Dave Eisenstadter | deisen@masslive.com

