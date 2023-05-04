“Palymra crash death” Today : Fatal Crash in Palmyra Claims Life of One Man

Details of the Crash

A fatal crash occurred on the Ell Hill Road in Palmyra on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident.

The driver, identified as Robert Sylvia, 67, crossed the center line and hit a Maine DOT tractor-trailer truck head-on. Sylvia was pronounced dead on the scene.

A juvenile passenger in Sylvia’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information is available on the condition of the MDOT driver.