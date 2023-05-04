“Palymra crash death” Today : Fatal Crash in Palmyra Claims Life of One Man

One Man Dead After Crash in Palmyra, Maine
Details of the Crash
A fatal crash occurred on the Ell Hill Road in Palmyra on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident.
The driver, identified as Robert Sylvia, 67, crossed the center line and hit a Maine DOT tractor-trailer truck head-on. Sylvia was pronounced dead on the scene.
A juvenile passenger in Sylvia’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information is available on the condition of the MDOT driver.
Road Closure and Investigation
The Ell Hill Road is currently closed to traffic as authorities work to remove the tractor-trailer truck from the scene. State Police are reconstructing the crash to investigate the cause of the incident.
Conclusion
The tragic incident in Palmyra, Maine, resulted in the loss of one life. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Robert Sylvia during this difficult time. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
News Source : https://www.wabi.tv
Source Link :One man died after a crash in Palymra/