Pam O’Connor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Pam O’Connor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has Died .

Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saoirse @Saoirsewr17 With a heavy heart we bring the very sad news of the passing of Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder and shining light for women and children to have a safe place. Pam spent over 20 years campaigning tirelessly for a refuge service in Tallaght. RIP Pam.#Condolences #domesticviolence

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.