Pam O’Connor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has Died .
Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
With a heavy heart we bring the very sad news of the passing of Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder and shining light for women and children to have a safe place. Pam spent over 20 years campaigning tirelessly for a refuge service in Tallaght. RIP Pam.#Condolences#domesticviolence
— Saoirse (@Saoirsewr17) January 13, 2021
