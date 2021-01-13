Pam O’Connor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has Died .

Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

With a heavy heart we bring the very sad news of the passing of Pam O’Connor, Saoirse’s founder and shining light for women and children to have a safe place. Pam spent over 20 years campaigning tirelessly for a refuge service in Tallaght. RIP Pam.#Condolences#domesticviolence — Saoirse (@Saoirsewr17) January 13, 2021

