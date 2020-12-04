Pamela Tiffin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78.
” Classic Film TV Cafe on Twitter: “The Italian newspaper la Repubblica has reported that actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78. The former model displayed her comedic skills in Billy Wilder’s One Two Three. After appearing in Hollywood films such as The Hallelujah Trail and Harper, she moved to Italy in 1968.”
The Italian newspaper la Repubblica has reported that actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78. The former model displayed her comedic skills in Billy Wilder's One Two Three. After appearing in Hollywood films such as The Hallelujah Trail and Harper, she moved to Italy in 1968. pic.twitter.com/L9gfXgs7Wm
— Classic Film TV Cafe (@classic_film) December 4, 2020
Tributes
Remembering a lovely legacy at 20th Century Fox: Pamela Tiffin (1942-2020) including STATE FAIR & THE PLEASURE SEEKERS. pic.twitter.com/GvV5HgbcNh
— Michael Troyan (@MichaelTroyan1) December 4, 2020
Classic Film TV Cafe wrote
RIP Pamela Tiffin // Come Fly With Me, 1963.
Guest starred on The Fugitive that year. Married Esquire editor Clay Felker. #film #movies #cinema #TCM #PamelaTiffin pic.twitter.com/LpbXZiWHvt
— ADSAUSAGE (@adsausage) December 4, 2020
Very sad to hear this news.
Question: Was Pamela Tiffin the last surviving panelist on the original series of “What’s My Line?” (I couldn’t find any trace of the elusive Sue Oakland.) https://t.co/JUCeuj31cO
— Alan Hait 🦠😷🧼🕎 (@alanhait) December 4, 2020
