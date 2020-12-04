Pamela Tiffin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78.

” Classic Film TV Cafe on Twitter: “The Italian newspaper la Repubblica has reported that actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78. The former model displayed her comedic skills in Billy Wilder’s One Two Three. After appearing in Hollywood films such as The Hallelujah Trail and Harper, she moved to Italy in 1968.”

Tributes

Remembering a lovely legacy at 20th Century Fox: Pamela Tiffin (1942-2020) including STATE FAIR & THE PLEASURE SEEKERS. pic.twitter.com/GvV5HgbcNh — Michael Troyan (@MichaelTroyan1) December 4, 2020

The Italian newspaper la Repubblica has reported that actress Pamela Tiffin has died at age 78. The former model displayed her comedic skills in Billy Wilder’s One Two Three. After appearing in Hollywood films such as The Hallelujah Trail and Harper, she moved to Italy in 1968.

Question: Was Pamela Tiffin the last surviving panelist on the original series of “What’s My Line?” (I couldn’t find any trace of the elusive Sue Oakland.) https://t.co/JUCeuj31cO — Alan Hait 🦠😷🧼🕎 (@alanhait) December 4, 2020