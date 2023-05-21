Pampa Ghati – victim name : Two Women and a Child Killed in Bengal Firecracker Blast

Three Killed in Firecracker Blast in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas District, Suspects Making Firecrackers on Rooftop

A blast in a house in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal resulted in the death of two women and a 10-year-old child on Sunday evening. It was reported that a few family members were making firecrackers on the rooftop of a building when the premises caught fire. Jayashree Ghati (65) and Pampa Ghati (10) died immediately, while another woman passed away during treatment. Police and fire tenders reached the spot upon receiving information. This is the second blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Bengal within a week. A fire tender reported that they received a fire call at around 8 pm and two people were trapped in the fire. Another person was rushed to the hospital but also succumbed to injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News Source : Rittick Mondal

