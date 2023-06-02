“Pan de Mei recipe”: ChatGPT AI’s Recipe for Pan de Mei: A Delightful Soft Sandwich Bread

Soft Sandwich Bread (Pan de Mei) with Recipe
Introduction
Soft sandwich bread, or Pan de Mei, is a type of bread that is perfect for sandwiches, toast, or even eaten on its own. It is soft, fluffy, and has a slightly sweet taste. The bread is made using a Japanese technique called tangzhong, which involves cooking a small portion of flour and water into a paste and then adding it to the dough. This technique creates a bread that is incredibly soft and moist. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for making soft sandwich bread.
Ingredients
- 500g bread flour
- 60g sugar
- 8g salt
- 8g instant yeast
- 230ml milk
- 2 large eggs
- 60g unsalted butter, melted
- 120ml water
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, whisk together 25g of bread flour and 120ml of water until there are no lumps.
- Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook the mixture, whisking constantly, until it thickens and the whisk leaves lines on the bottom of the pan. This should take about 2-3 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the mixture to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let it cool to room temperature.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the bread flour, sugar, salt, and instant yeast. Mix well.
- In another bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs until well combined.
- Add the cooled tangzhong mixture to the milk and egg mixture and whisk until well combined.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms.
- Add the melted butter and knead the dough for 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
- Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until it has doubled in size.
- Punch down the dough and divide it into 8 equal pieces.
- Shape each piece into a ball and place them in a greased 9×13 inch baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for another 30-45 minutes.
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Bake the bread for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
Conclusion
Soft sandwich bread, or Pan de Mei, is a delicious bread that is perfect for sandwiches, toast, or eaten on its own. The tangzhong technique used in this recipe creates a bread that is incredibly soft and moist. It may take a bit of time and effort to make, but the end result is definitely worth it. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious, fluffy bread!
