“Pan de Mei recipe”: ChatGPT AI’s Recipe for Pan de Mei: A Delightful Soft Sandwich Bread

Soft Sandwich Bread (Pan de Mei) with Recipe

Introduction

Soft sandwich bread, or Pan de Mei, is a type of bread that is perfect for sandwiches, toast, or even eaten on its own. It is soft, fluffy, and has a slightly sweet taste. The bread is made using a Japanese technique called tangzhong, which involves cooking a small portion of flour and water into a paste and then adding it to the dough. This technique creates a bread that is incredibly soft and moist. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for making soft sandwich bread.

Ingredients

500g bread flour

60g sugar

8g salt

8g instant yeast

230ml milk

2 large eggs

60g unsalted butter, melted

120ml water

Instructions

In a small saucepan, whisk together 25g of bread flour and 120ml of water until there are no lumps. Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook the mixture, whisking constantly, until it thickens and the whisk leaves lines on the bottom of the pan. This should take about 2-3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the mixture to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let it cool to room temperature. In a large mixing bowl, combine the bread flour, sugar, salt, and instant yeast. Mix well. In another bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs until well combined. Add the cooled tangzhong mixture to the milk and egg mixture and whisk until well combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms. Add the melted butter and knead the dough for 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until it has doubled in size. Punch down the dough and divide it into 8 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and place them in a greased 9×13 inch baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for another 30-45 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Bake the bread for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Conclusion

Soft sandwich bread, or Pan de Mei, is a delicious bread that is perfect for sandwiches, toast, or eaten on its own. The tangzhong technique used in this recipe creates a bread that is incredibly soft and moist. It may take a bit of time and effort to make, but the end result is definitely worth it. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious, fluffy bread!

