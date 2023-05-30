pan-fried chicken recipe: Pan-Fried Chicken with Thyme and Lemon: A Recipe by Nigel Slater

The Perfect Chicken Recipe: Boneless Chicken Legs with Thyme and Lemon

If you’re looking for a simple yet delicious chicken recipe, then look no further. This boneless chicken legs with thyme and lemon recipe is easy to make and full of flavor.

First off, you’ll need to ask your butcher to bone four chicken legs for you. If you prefer to do it yourself, then follow these easy steps. Place the meat on a chopping board with the skin side down, then make two long incisions along the length of the bones. Holding the leg by the bone, carefully cut the flesh from the bones without cutting through the skin, so you finish with a flat piece of boneless meat.

Next, peel and very finely slice three cloves of garlic. Heat four tablespoons of oil in a wide sauté pan (use one 24cm in diameter), add the garlic and place the chicken legs, skin side down, on top. Scatter the surface with eight sprigs of thyme and season with salt and black pepper. Place a piece of baking parchment on top, then add a heavy weight (another pan will suffice) on top of the paper and leave to cook, over a moderate heat.

Check the chicken’s progress after 15 minutes or so; the underside should be golden. Turn the chicken over, so the skin is uppermost, replace the paper and weight and continue cooking for a further 10 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, peel a lemon using a very sharp knife and cut into thin slices. Chop one tablespoon of thyme leaves then set aside. Check the meat for tenderness and remove from the heat to briefly rest. Return the pan to the hob, turn up the heat and let the juices reduce to a few tablespoons, then pour in 100ml of white vermouth or white wine (or even a dry sherry if you have) then let it bubble for 2 or 3 minutes, stirring to dissolve any delicious goo from the pan with a wooden spoon.

Serve the chicken with thyme and lemon, pouring over the juices as you go then sprinkle with flakes of sea salt. This recipe is enough for two people.

This boneless chicken legs recipe is perfect for a quick and easy dinner. The combination of thyme and lemon adds a burst of flavor to the chicken, while the cooking method ensures that the meat is tender and juicy.

If you’re looking to switch things up, you could also try adding other herbs and spices to the recipe. For example, you could add some rosemary or paprika for a different flavor profile. You could also try using different types of citrus fruits, such as oranges or grapefruits, to see how they affect the taste of the dish.

Overall, the boneless chicken legs with thyme and lemon recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make meal that is sure to impress your family and friends. So why not give it a try the next time you’re in the mood for some tasty chicken?

