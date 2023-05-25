“Pan Sauce Recipe”: Pan Sauce Recipe by CTV News

The Perfect Sauce for Any Protein: Chef Stephen Barrett’s Cognac Cream Sauce

When it comes to elevating any dish, a good sauce can make all the difference. Chef Stephen Barrett’s Cognac Cream Sauce is a perfect example of this. This sauce is rich, flavorful, and incredibly easy to make. It’s versatile enough to pair with any protein, from steak to bison to venison. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

Pan drippings from protein of your choice (steak, lamb chops, pork chops, bison, venison, etc)

2 oz cognac

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp butter

1 cup 35% whipping cream

Salt and Pepper

(Optional ingredients – green peppercorns, shallots, mushrooms, garlic)

Directions:

After cooking the protein of your choice, remove from pan and keep drippings in pan. Heat to medium-high. Add 2 oz cognac and light on fire. When flames are out, add 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, 1 tbsp butter, and cook until melted. Add salt and pepper and stir. Whisk in 1 cup 35% whipping cream and bring to a gentle boil. Continue to stir until the liquid is reduced by 1/3 and the sauce coats the back of a spoon. Season to taste and enjoy over your protein.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Stephen Barrett, who has mastered the art of creating delicious and easy-to-make sauces. This Cognac Cream Sauce is a perfect example of how a few simple ingredients can come together to create a rich and flavorful sauce that will take your meal to the next level.

Customizing the Sauce:

One of the great things about this recipe is that it’s incredibly easy to customize. If you’re feeling adventurous, try adding some green peppercorns, shallots, mushrooms, or garlic to the sauce. These ingredients will add even more depth of flavor to an already delicious sauce.

Another way to customize the sauce is by adjusting the amount of cognac you use. If you prefer a stronger cognac flavor, you can add a bit more to the sauce. If you’re not a fan of cognac, you can omit it altogether and still have a delicious cream sauce.

Pairing the Sauce:

This Cognac Cream Sauce pairs well with just about any protein. It’s particularly delicious with steak, lamb chops, pork chops, bison, and venison. The sauce is rich and flavorful, so it pairs well with bold and hearty meats.

If you’re looking for a side dish to serve with your protein and sauce, consider something simple like roasted vegetables or a baked potato. These dishes will provide a nice balance to the richness of the sauce.

Final Thoughts:

Chef Stephen Barrett’s Cognac Cream Sauce is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves to cook. It’s easy to make, incredibly delicious, and versatile enough to pair with just about any protein. Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or just for yourself, this sauce is sure to impress.

