Panagiotis Gyftakis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Panagiotis Gyftakis has Died.

Panagiotis Gyftakis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

E.J. Luna 6h · Heartbreaking to hear the passing of Panagiotis Gyftakis and his girlfriend. I remember endless games until sunset at the park after school — the neighborhood kids had a great time because of Pete’s jokes and antics. My condolences to his family and friends during this tough time.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Anthony Pargas

Rip ChelseaTyler and Panagiotis Gyftakis yall where always so full of life it was a blessing to get to meet both of yall may yall rest in peace see yall one day much love.

Matthew Hurt

Panagiotis Gyftakis dude just talked to you plus played games with ya on computer and seen ya not that long ago! Rest in peace brother you and Chelsea watch over us on the other side love yah r.i.p