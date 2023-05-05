“Panama City motorcycle accident” Today : Motorcycle Crash in Panama City Results in Fatality

Governor Ron DeSantis Extends Red Snapper Season

The fishing season just got longer for recreational anglers in the Gulf of Mexico. Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that the red snapper season has been extended, making it the longest recreational season on record since the state assumed management of Gulf Red Snapper.

Why Extend the Red Snapper Season?

According to Governor DeSantis, the decision to extend the red snapper season was based on data collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that showed an increase in the number of red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. This increase in population allows for a longer season without compromising the sustainability of the species.

What Does This Mean for Recreational Anglers?

The extended red snapper season means more time for recreational anglers to catch this popular fish. The season will now run from June 1st through October 31st, giving anglers an additional 51 days to fish for red snapper.

What Other Changes Were Announced?

In addition to the extended red snapper season, Governor DeSantis also announced changes to the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. The survey is used to collect data on the number and size of reef fish caught by recreational anglers. The changes will allow for more accurate data collection and analysis, which will help to ensure the sustainability of these important fish populations.

What Are the Benefits of These Changes?

The extension of the red snapper season and changes to the Gulf Reef Fish Survey will benefit both recreational anglers and the environment. Recreational anglers will have more time to enjoy their favorite pastime and catch red snapper, while the changes to the survey will help to ensure that these important fish populations remain sustainable for years to come.

Conclusion

Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement of an extended red snapper season and changes to the Gulf Reef Fish Survey is great news for recreational anglers and the environment. With more time to fish and more accurate data collection, we can all enjoy the benefits of a healthy and sustainable fishery in the Gulf of Mexico.

