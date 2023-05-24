“Pancit Recipe”: Lutong Bahay Recipe: Pancit – Stir-Fried Noodles with Vegetables

Pancit | Fried Noodles with Vegetables Recipe | Lutong Bahay

Pancit is a classic Filipino dish that has been enjoyed by many generations. It is a stir-fried noodle dish that is usually made with rice noodles, vegetables, and meat. In this recipe, we will be using bihon noodles, which are thin rice noodles that are perfect for stir-frying. This Pancit recipe is easy to make and is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

1 lb. bihon noodles

1/2 lb. pork, sliced into small pieces

1/2 lb. chicken breast, sliced into small pieces

1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup snow peas

1 cup carrots, sliced into small pieces

1 cup cabbage, chopped

1/2 cup onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Soak the bihon noodles in water for 15-20 minutes or until soft. Drain and set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a large wok or pan over medium heat. Saute the garlic and onions until fragrant and translucent. Add the pork and chicken. Cook until browned. Add the shrimp and cook until pink. Add the snow peas, carrots, and cabbage. Cook until the vegetables are tender. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Add the bihon noodles and toss until well-coated with the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

Make sure to soak the bihon noodles for the appropriate amount of time. If you soak them for too long, they will become mushy and difficult to stir-fry.

You can substitute the meat and vegetables with any of your favorites. Some popular options include beef, tofu, bell peppers, and green beans.

If you want a spicier Pancit, you can add some chili flakes or chopped fresh chili peppers.

Leftover Pancit can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion

Pancit is a delicious and versatile Filipino dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day. This Pancit recipe is easy to make and is perfect for a quick and satisfying meal. With its flavorful mix of bihon noodles, vegetables, and meat, it is sure to be a hit with the whole family. Try this recipe today and discover why Pancit is one of the most beloved dishes in Philippine cuisine.

