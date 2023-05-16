Pancreas Cancer: Exploring Pancreas with Dr. K Prasanth: Understanding Pancreatic Cancer and its Symptoms | @RTV Health

Understanding the Pancreas: An Overview by Dr. K Prasanth

The pancreas is a key organ in the human body, located deep in the abdomen, behind the stomach. It plays a vital role in the digestive system and endocrine system. The pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. The organ is made up of two main parts – the head, which is located on the right side of the abdomen, and the tail, which extends from the head to the left side of the body.

However, like any other organ, the pancreas is prone to a range of diseases, including cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a serious condition that can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated early. In this article, we will delve deeper into the pancreas, the symptoms of pancreatic cancer, and how to manage the disease.

What is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the pancreas. It occurs when the cells in the pancreas start growing uncontrollably, forming a tumor. If left untreated, the tumor can spread to other parts of the body, making it difficult to treat.

The exact cause of pancreatic cancer is not known, but certain factors can increase your risk, such as smoking, family history of pancreatic cancer, chronic pancreatitis, obesity, and diabetes.

Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect in its early stages as it often does not cause any symptoms. However, as the tumor grows, it can cause several signs and symptoms, including:

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Abdominal pain that radiates to the back

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

New-onset diabetes or worsening of existing diabetes

Bloating

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Managing Pancreatic Cancer

The treatment options for pancreatic cancer depend on the stage of the disease and the location of the tumor. In the early stages, surgery may be an option to remove the tumor. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy may also be used to shrink the tumor and prevent it from spreading.

In advanced cases, where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, treatment may focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. This can include pain management, nutritional support, and palliative care.

Preventing Pancreatic Cancer

While it is not always possible to prevent pancreatic cancer, there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk. These include:

Quit smoking or never start

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Eat a healthy, balanced diet

Limit alcohol intake

Get screened if you have a family history of pancreatic cancer or a genetic predisposition to the disease

In conclusion, the pancreas is a vital organ that plays a crucial role in the digestive and endocrine systems. While pancreatic cancer is a serious condition, early detection and treatment can improve outcomes. If you experience any symptoms, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. By taking steps to reduce your risk, you can help protect your pancreas and promote overall health and wellbeing.

News Source : RTV Health

Source Link :DR K Prasanth About Pancreas | What is Pancreas Cancer | Symptoms Of Pancreas |@RTV Health/