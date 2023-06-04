“Pancreatic cancer cure”: 14th Annual Polly’s Run Continues the Fight to Cure Pancreatic Cancer

Polly’s Run: A Local Race for a Cure to Pancreatic Cancer

Over the years, thousands of New Mexicans have participated in Polly’s Run – a local race for a cure to a rare and deadly form of cancer. This event has been held annually since 2009, on the anniversary of Polly’s passing. Polly’s Run is a 5K held in honor of Polly Rogers, who lost her life to pancreatic cancer. Since its inception, the event has raised half a million dollars for pancreatic cancer research.

“My mom was a really special lady and she raised us three boys to care about our community and love the people around us, take care of the people around us, and to do good,” said Josh Rogers, Polly’s son and director of Polly’s Run. Josh and his brothers have been carrying on their mother’s legacy of helping people and making a difference in the community, even after she passed away.

Pancreatic cancer is a rare and deadly form of cancer that affects the pancreas – a gland that produces enzymes and hormones necessary for digestion and metabolism. It is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, with a survival rate of only 5%. However, since 2009, when Polly’s Run was first held, the survival rate has increased to 11%, which is a remarkable achievement.

On Saturday, more than 600 people participated in Polly’s Run for the loved ones that they’ve lost from pancreatic cancer, or for their loved ones who are still fighting. People from all walks of life, young and old, came together to support the cause and raise awareness about pancreatic cancer. The event was not just a race, but a celebration of life and hope.

“We’ve got to carry on that legacy of helping people,” Josh said. “Hopefully one day, I’m standing here, you know, saying there’s a cure for pancreatic cancer and knowing that we made a significant help to that cause.” The Rogers family is committed to making a difference in the fight against pancreatic cancer and is determined to find a cure for this deadly disease.

Polly’s Run has become a tradition in the community, and it has touched the lives of many people. It is a testament to the power of love and the human spirit, and to the impact that one person can have on the world. Polly’s legacy lives on in her sons and in the people whose lives she touched, and it will continue to inspire and motivate others to make a difference in the world.

If you want to get involved in the fight against pancreatic cancer, you can support Polly’s Run by participating in the event, donating to the cause, or spreading awareness about the disease. Every little bit helps, and together, we can make a difference in the lives of people affected by pancreatic cancer. For more information about Polly’s Run, click here.

News Source : KOB.com

Source Link :The race to cure pancreatic cancer: Polly’s Run returns for 14th year/