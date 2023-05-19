Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms: Pancreatic Cancer: Recognizing its Signs and Symptoms

Pancreatic Cancer: Symptoms and Warning Signs

Pancreatic cancer is a deadly disease that affects the pancreas, an organ in the abdomen that produces digestive enzymes and hormones such as insulin. Unfortunately, early in the disease, pancreatic cancer is typically asymptomatic, which means it does not cause any symptoms. Symptoms from pancreatic cancer often start gradually and intermittently, so people may dismiss them. Often by the time symptoms are more significant, the cancer is already large, or it has already spread, making it more difficult to treat.

But not everyone with pancreatic cancer will have all these symptoms. Most people who have one of these symptoms have a different medical condition and not pancreatic cancer. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the warning signs of pancreatic cancer and seek medical attention if any of them persist.

Symptoms Related to Jaundice

For most people with pancreatic cancer, jaundice is one of the first symptoms. Jaundice refers to a yellowing of the skin and/or the whites of the eyes. It occurs when there is some sort of build-up of bile, a substance made in the liver that helps break down fats. Normally bile travels from the liver to the gallbladder and out through the intestines and the feces. But since the pancreas is located nearby, a pancreatic mass may block the flow of bile, leading to jaundice. It can also cause the skin to become itchy and the urine to turn dark brown.

If the mass is located in a specific spot, this might happen before the pancreatic cancer is advanced. Sometimes pancreatic cancer can also cause jaundice because the cancer has already spread to the liver. In people over 40, new jaundice carries a cancer risk of over 20%. This figure includes not just pancreatic cancer but other kinds of cancer as well. However, many other different medical conditions can also cause jaundice and related symptoms.

Stomach or Back Pain

Upper stomach pain is another common symptom of pancreatic cancer. Because of the anatomy of the pancreas, which is found on the backside of the abdomen, back pain is also relatively common. The pain may be mild at first and gradually become more severe. It may also be intermittent, coming and going at different times of the day or week.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss is another symptom of pancreatic cancer. If you have lost weight without trying, it could be a sign of a problem with your pancreas. The weight loss may be gradual, but it can be significant over time.

Diabetes

Pancreatic cancer can also cause diabetes, a condition that affects how your body uses blood sugar. Diabetes can cause symptoms such as increased thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue. If you have diabetes and are experiencing these symptoms, it could be a sign of a problem with your pancreas.

Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are common symptoms of many conditions, including pancreatic cancer. If you are experiencing these symptoms, it is essential to see a doctor to determine the underlying cause.

Conclusion

Pancreatic cancer is a deadly disease, and early detection is crucial to improving survival rates. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms discussed above, it is essential to see a doctor promptly. Remember, not everyone with these symptoms has pancreatic cancer, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.

