Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe – Panda Express White Rice Calories : Recreate the Famous Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe at Home

How to Make Panda Express’ Famous Orange Chicken Recipe in Your Own Kitchen

Panda Express is a popular fast-food restaurant chain that serves American-Chinese cuisine. One of their most popular dishes is the Orange Chicken, which is a sweet and savory dish made with crispy fried chicken pieces coated in a tangy orange sauce. The dish is often served with a side of Panda Express White Rice, which is a simple yet flavorful rice dish that complements the Orange Chicken perfectly.

In this article, we will discuss the Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe and the Panda Express White Rice Calories.

Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp white pepper

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup flour

oil for frying

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp water

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, salt, and white pepper. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat. In a separate bowl, mix together the cornstarch and flour. Add the chicken pieces to the mixture and toss to coat. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and fry until golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes per side. In a separate saucepan, whisk together the soy sauce, water, orange juice, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and water until smooth. Add the mixture to the saucepan and stir until the sauce thickens. Pour the sauce over the chicken pieces and toss to coat. Serve the Orange Chicken with a side of Panda Express White Rice.

Panda Express White Rice Calories

A serving of Panda Express White Rice contains 420 calories, according to the Panda Express nutrition information. The dish is made with simple ingredients such as rice, water, and salt, but it is flavored with soy sauce and sesame oil, which give it a delicious savory taste.

While white rice is a staple in many Asian cuisines, it is important to note that it is a high-carb food that can cause blood sugar spikes. If you are watching your carbohydrate intake, you may want to opt for a lower-carb option such as cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles.

Conclusion

The Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. The tangy and sweet orange sauce pairs perfectly with the crispy fried chicken pieces, and the Panda Express White Rice adds a simple yet flavorful side dish to the meal.

If you are watching your calorie intake, it is important to note that the Panda Express White Rice contains 420 calories per serving. However, the dish can be easily modified to fit your dietary needs by swapping out the white rice for a lower-carb option or reducing the portion size.

Overall, the Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe and Panda Express White Rice are a tasty and satisfying combination that will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

FAQs for Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe:

What is the recipe for Panda Express Orange Chicken?

Answer: The recipe for Panda Express Orange Chicken includes chicken breast, cornstarch, vegetable oil, orange juice, orange zest, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sugar, and vinegar. You can find the full recipe online or in cookbooks. How do I make Panda Express Orange Chicken?

Answer: To make Panda Express Orange Chicken, you will need to coat the chicken in cornstarch and fry it until crispy. Then, sauté garlic and ginger in a pan, add orange juice, soy sauce, sugar, and vinegar, and let it simmer. Add the fried chicken to the sauce and let it cook for a few minutes until it thickens. Is Panda Express Orange Chicken healthy?

Answer: Panda Express Orange Chicken is not considered a healthy dish due to its high calorie, fat, and sodium content. However, you can make healthier versions of the recipe by using less oil, reducing the sugar and sodium, and adding more vegetables. Can I make Panda Express Orange Chicken with tofu or vegetables?

Answer: Yes, you can make Panda Express Orange Chicken with tofu or vegetables instead of chicken. Simply substitute the chicken with your preferred protein or vegetables and follow the same recipe.

FAQs for Panda Express White Rice Calories:

How many calories are in a serving of Panda Express white rice?

Answer: A serving of Panda Express white rice contains around 380 calories, depending on the size of the serving. Is Panda Express white rice healthy?

Answer: Panda Express white rice is not considered a healthy food option due to its high carbohydrate content and lack of nutrients. However, it can be a part of a balanced diet in moderation. Can I make Panda Express white rice at home?

Answer: Yes, you can make Panda Express white rice at home using basic ingredients such as rice, water, and salt. You can also add other ingredients such as herbs or spices for added flavor. How can I make Panda Express white rice healthier?

Answer: To make Panda Express white rice healthier, you can use brown rice instead of white rice, which contains more fiber and nutrients. You can also add vegetables or lean protein to your rice to make it more nutritious. Additionally, you can limit your portion size and choose other healthy food options to balance your diet.