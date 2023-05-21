“Pandurang, police head constable found dead in Kalaburagi residence” : Police head constable found dead in Kalaburagi district residence.

“Police Head Constable Pandurang Found Dead in Kalaburagi District Residence”

In Kalaburagi district, a 47-year-old police head constable named Pandurang was discovered deceased in his residence at the District Armed Reserve Police Quarters on Sunday. The deceased hailed from Chimanchod village in Chincholli taluk and was discovered dead in the kitchen. The incident was reported in the early hours of the morning, with his wife sleeping in the bedroom and his two children sleeping on the terrace. The Station Bazaar Police have initiated an investigation and filed a case. For those experiencing distress or having suicidal thoughts, Arogya Sahayavani can be contacted for assistance at Ph: 104.

