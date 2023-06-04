Paneer Butter Masala without onion and garlic – Recipe.: Paneer Butter Masala Without Onion and Garlic

Introduction:

Fasting is a common practice in many cultures and religions. It is a time when people abstain from certain foods or activities for a specific period. In Hinduism, fasting is a way to purify the body and mind, and it is often associated with spiritual rituals. One of the most common restrictions during fasting is the consumption of onion and garlic. If you are observing a fast and looking for delicious recipes without onion and garlic, then this article is for you.

Paneer Recipe Without Onion and Garlic:

Paneer is a versatile and delicious ingredient that can be used in many dishes. This recipe is a simple and easy-to-make paneer dish that is perfect for those who are fasting. It requires only a few ingredients, and the preparation time is less than 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

250 grams of paneer

1 tablespoon of ghee

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon of garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Cut the paneer into small cubes and keep aside. Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add paneer cubes and salt to taste. Mix gently. Cover the pan and let it cook for 5-7 minutes on low heat. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion:

This paneer recipe without onion and garlic is perfect for those who are fasting or looking for a delicious vegetarian dish. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. You can serve it with roti, rice, or as a side dish with your main course. If you want to add some vegetables to this recipe, you can add capsicum, tomatoes, or peas. Cooking without onion and garlic may seem challenging at first, but with some creativity and experimentation, you can come up with many delicious dishes. So, next time you are fasting, try this paneer recipe and enjoy the delicious flavors without any guilt.

