Paneer Chapati Recipe.: Telugu Recipe: Chennai Sudha’s Paneer Chapati

Introduction

Paneer Chapati is a delicious and nutritious dish that is popular among many people. This dish is easy to make and is a perfect breakfast or dinner option. In this article, we will discuss how to make Paneer Chapati recipe in Telugu.

Ingredients Required

To make Paneer Chapati, you will need the following ingredients:

Paneer – 200 grams Wheat flour – 2 cups Salt – 1 tsp Oil – 2 tbsp Water – As required Coriander leaves – 1 bunch Green chillies – 2 Ginger – 1 inch Garlic – 4 cloves Ghee or Butter – for cooking

Step-by-Step Instructions

Here are the step-by-step instructions to make Paneer Chapati in Telugu.

Step 1: Making the Dough

Take a mixing bowl and add 2 cups of wheat flour, 1 tsp of salt and 2 tbsp of oil. Mix well.

Add water as required and knead the dough until it becomes soft and smooth.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Step 2: Preparing the Paneer Mixture

Grate or crumble 200 grams of paneer and keep it aside.

In a mixer grinder, add 1 bunch of coriander leaves, 2 green chillies, 1 inch of ginger and 4 cloves of garlic. Grind them into a fine paste.

Add the coriander paste to the grated paneer and mix well.

Add salt as per taste and mix well.

Step 3: Making the Chapatis

Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls.

Take one ball and roll it into a small circle.

Spread some paneer mixture on top of the rolled dough.

Fold the sides of the dough to make a square shape and roll it again into a circle.

Heat a tawa or a non-stick pan on medium flame.

Place the rolled chapati on the tawa and cook it for 1-2 minutes.

Flip the chapati and cook the other side for another 1-2 minutes.

Add ghee or butter and cook both sides until they turn golden brown.

Repeat the same process for the remaining dough balls.

Step 4: Serving

Once all the chapatis are cooked, serve them hot with any side dish of your choice.

Conclusion

Paneer Chapati is an easy and delicious dish that can be made in no time. This dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be served with any side dish. Follow the above-mentioned steps and make Paneer Chapati at home and enjoy its delicious taste.

Paneer chapati recipe Telugu style paneer chapati Chennai Sudha paneer chapati Paneer paratha recipe in Telugu Paneer roti recipe in Telugu