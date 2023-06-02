“Paneer Keema Recipe”: A Fresh and Unique Recipe for Paneer Keema – The New Twist on Paneer Dish

Paneer Keema – Paneer ki nayi recipe

Paneer Keema is a new and innovative recipe that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This dish is a vegetarian version of the traditional keema dish, which is usually made with minced meat. Paneer Keema is a perfect recipe for vegetarians who want to enjoy the flavors of keema without compromising on their dietary preferences.

Ingredients:

200 grams of paneer

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp kasuri methi

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add onions and green chili and sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add crumbled paneer and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Add kasuri methi and salt to taste. Mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Tips:

You can use fresh or frozen paneer for this recipe.

Crumbled paneer works best for this recipe as it gives a texture similar to keema.

If you don’t have kasuri methi, you can skip it or replace it with dried fenugreek leaves.

Variations:

You can add peas, carrots, or any other vegetables of your choice to make the dish more nutritious.

You can also add paneer cubes instead of crumbled paneer to make the dish more flavorful.

If you like your food spicy, you can increase the quantity of green chili or red chili powder.

Conclusion:

Paneer Keema is a delicious and healthy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for any occasion. This dish is a great alternative to the traditional keema dish and is sure to impress your guests. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of keema in a vegetarian form.

Paneer Keema Masala Vegetarian Keema with Paneer Spicy Paneer Keema Curry Indian Style Paneer Keema Paneer Keema Paratha Recipe

News Source : Foods and Flavors

Source Link :Paneer Keema – Paneer ki nayi recipe पनीर कीमा, पनीर की बिलकुल नयी और अलग रेसिपी Paneer Keema Recipe/