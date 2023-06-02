“Paneer Keema Recipe”: A Fresh and Unique Recipe for Paneer Keema – The New Twist on Paneer Dish

Paneer Keema – Paneer ki nayi recipe
Paneer Keema is a new and innovative recipe that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This dish is a vegetarian version of the traditional keema dish, which is usually made with minced meat. Paneer Keema is a perfect recipe for vegetarians who want to enjoy the flavors of keema without compromising on their dietary preferences.
Ingredients:
- 200 grams of paneer
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 tsp kasuri methi
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
- Add onions and green chili and sauté until the onions turn translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
- Add tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and mushy.
- Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a minute.
- Add crumbled paneer and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame.
- Add kasuri methi and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.
Tips:
- You can use fresh or frozen paneer for this recipe.
- Crumbled paneer works best for this recipe as it gives a texture similar to keema.
- If you don’t have kasuri methi, you can skip it or replace it with dried fenugreek leaves.
Variations:
- You can add peas, carrots, or any other vegetables of your choice to make the dish more nutritious.
- You can also add paneer cubes instead of crumbled paneer to make the dish more flavorful.
- If you like your food spicy, you can increase the quantity of green chili or red chili powder.
Conclusion:
Paneer Keema is a delicious and healthy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for any occasion. This dish is a great alternative to the traditional keema dish and is sure to impress your guests. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of keema in a vegetarian form.
News Source : Foods and Flavors
Source Link :Paneer Keema – Paneer ki nayi recipe पनीर कीमा, पनीर की बिलकुल नयी और अलग रेसिपी Paneer Keema Recipe/