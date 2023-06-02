“Paneer Keema Recipe”: A Fresh and Unique Recipe for Paneer Keema – The New Twist on Paneer Dish

June 2, 2023

Paneer Keema – Paneer ki nayi recipe

Paneer Keema is a new and innovative recipe that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This dish is a vegetarian version of the traditional keema dish, which is usually made with minced meat. Paneer Keema is a perfect recipe for vegetarians who want to enjoy the flavors of keema without compromising on their dietary preferences.

Ingredients:

  • 200 grams of paneer
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • 1 green chili, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp red chili powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tsp kasuri methi
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

  1. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
  2. Add onions and green chili and sauté until the onions turn translucent.
  3. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
  4. Add tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and mushy.
  5. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a minute.
  6. Add crumbled paneer and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame.
  7. Add kasuri methi and salt to taste. Mix well.
  8. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Tips:

  • You can use fresh or frozen paneer for this recipe.
  • Crumbled paneer works best for this recipe as it gives a texture similar to keema.
  • If you don’t have kasuri methi, you can skip it or replace it with dried fenugreek leaves.

Variations:

  • You can add peas, carrots, or any other vegetables of your choice to make the dish more nutritious.
  • You can also add paneer cubes instead of crumbled paneer to make the dish more flavorful.
  • If you like your food spicy, you can increase the quantity of green chili or red chili powder.

Conclusion:

Paneer Keema is a delicious and healthy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for any occasion. This dish is a great alternative to the traditional keema dish and is sure to impress your guests. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of keema in a vegetarian form.

