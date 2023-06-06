“Paneer Matar Sabji recipe”: Paneer and Peas Vegetable Dish

Introduction:

Matar Paneer Sabji is a popular and delicious North Indian dish that is made with green peas and paneer. It is a vegetarian dish that is loved by people of all ages. Matar Paneer Sabji is easy to make and can be served with rice or roti. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making Matar Paneer Sabji and the ingredients required.

Ingredients:

Paneer – 200 grams Green peas – 1 cup Onion – 1 medium-sized Tomato – 2 medium-sized Ginger-garlic paste – 1 teaspoon Green chillies – 2 Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder – 1/2 teaspoon Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder – 1/2 teaspoon Salt – to taste Oil – 2 tablespoons Water – 1 cup

Preparation:

Cut the paneer into small cubes and keep aside. Finely chop the onion and tomato and keep aside. Slit the green chillies and keep aside. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add the chopped onion and saute until it turns golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chillies and saute until the tomatoes turn mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder and mix well. Add the green peas and mix well. Add water and salt and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the paneer cubes and mix well. Cook for another 5 minutes on low heat. Take off from the heat and garnish with coriander leaves.

The Ingredients Required for Matar Paneer Sabji:

The Preparation Steps for Making Matar Paneer Sabji:

Once you have gathered all the necessary ingredients, it’s time to start preparing Matar Paneer Sabji. The first step is to cut the paneer into small cubes and keep it aside. Then, finely chop the onion and tomato and keep it aside. Slit the green chillies and keep it aside.

Serving Suggestions for Matar Paneer Sabji:

Matar Paneer Sabji can be served with rice or roti. It can also be served as a side dish with any meal. You can also serve it with raita or salad.

The Nutritional Value of Matar Paneer Sabji:

Matar Paneer Sabji is a healthy and nutritious dish. It is a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Paneer is a good source of calcium and protein that helps in strengthening bones and muscles. Green peas are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help in maintaining good health. The spices used in Matar Paneer Sabji are also rich in antioxidants that help in fighting against free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to the body.

Conclusion:

Matar Paneer Sabji is a delicious and healthy dish that can be easily made at home. It is a perfect dish for vegetarians and can be served with rice or roti. The ingredients used in Matar Paneer Sabji are easily available and the preparation steps are simple. Try making Matar Paneer Sabji at home and enjoy the delicious taste of this North Indian dish.

News Source : Cookpad

Source Link :Paneer Matar Sabji/