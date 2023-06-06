Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza.: “Everyone will love this Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza – a delectable and effortless recipe!”

Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza: A Yummy and Delicious Recipe

Pizza lovers, rejoice! We have a new recipe that you’re going to love. Introducing Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza – the perfect combination of Indian flavors and Italian cuisine. This recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. So, let’s get started on this mouthwatering journey.

Ingredients

4 slices of bread

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup of paneer cubes

1/2 cup of chopped onions

1/2 cup of chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup of chopped green peppers

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder

Salt to taste

Olive oil for cooking

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Take a pan and add olive oil to it. Once heated, add onions and sauté for a few minutes until they turn translucent. Next, add tomatoes and green peppers and sauté for a few more minutes. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes. Add paneer cubes to the mixture and stir well. Cook for another 5 minutes. Take the bread slices and apply butter on each slice. Spread the paneer tikka mixture evenly on each slice. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese generously on each slice. Place the prepared bread slices on a baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the bread is toasted. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Your delicious Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza is ready to be served.

Benefits

This recipe is not only delicious but also has many health benefits. Paneer is a rich source of protein and calcium, which is essential for building strong bones and muscles. It also helps in maintaining a healthy weight and keeping your heart healthy. The spices used in this recipe, such as cumin, coriander, and red chili powder, have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion. The vegetables used in this recipe are also a good source of vitamins and minerals.

Conclusion

Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza is a perfect combination of Indian and Italian flavors. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone. The health benefits of this recipe make it a great addition to your regular diet. So, go ahead and try this delicious recipe today!

