Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza.: “Everyone will love this Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza – a delectable and effortless recipe!”

Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza: A Yummy and Delicious Recipe
Pizza lovers, rejoice! We have a new recipe that you’re going to love. Introducing Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza – the perfect combination of Indian flavors and Italian cuisine. This recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. So, let’s get started on this mouthwatering journey.
Ingredients
- 4 slices of bread
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup of paneer cubes
- 1/2 cup of chopped onions
- 1/2 cup of chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of chopped green peppers
- 1 teaspoon of cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder
- Salt to taste
- Olive oil for cooking
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Take a pan and add olive oil to it. Once heated, add onions and sauté for a few minutes until they turn translucent.
- Next, add tomatoes and green peppers and sauté for a few more minutes.
- Add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add paneer cubes to the mixture and stir well. Cook for another 5 minutes.
- Take the bread slices and apply butter on each slice.
- Spread the paneer tikka mixture evenly on each slice.
- Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese generously on each slice.
- Place the prepared bread slices on a baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the bread is toasted.
- Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.
- Your delicious Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza is ready to be served.
Benefits
This recipe is not only delicious but also has many health benefits. Paneer is a rich source of protein and calcium, which is essential for building strong bones and muscles. It also helps in maintaining a healthy weight and keeping your heart healthy. The spices used in this recipe, such as cumin, coriander, and red chili powder, have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion. The vegetables used in this recipe are also a good source of vitamins and minerals.
Conclusion
Paneer Tikka Cheesy Bread Pizza is a perfect combination of Indian and Italian flavors. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone. The health benefits of this recipe make it a great addition to your regular diet. So, go ahead and try this delicious recipe today!
News Source : Meenu kitchen
