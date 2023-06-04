Paneer Tikka: Paneer Tikka made on Tava

Introduction

Paneer and soya are two staple ingredients in Indian cuisine. Both are rich in protein, making them a popular choice for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Paneer, also known as cottage cheese, is a soft, creamy cheese made from curdled milk. Soya, on the other hand, is made from soybeans and can be consumed in various forms such as tofu, soy milk, and soy chunks. In this article, we will be discussing some delicious paneer and soya recipes that you can try at home.

Paneer Recipes

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala is a classic Indian dish that is loved by everyone. To make this dish, you will need paneer, tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, spices, and cream. Start by frying the paneer pieces until golden brown and set them aside. In a separate pan, sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until soft. Add the tomatoes and spices and cook until the tomatoes are soft and pulpy. Blend the mixture into a smooth paste and pour it back into the pan. Add the fried paneer and cream and cook for a few minutes until the gravy thickens. Serve hot with naan or rice.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a popular appetizer that is perfect for any occasion. To make this dish, you will need paneer, yogurt, spices, and vegetables of your choice. Cut the paneer into small cubes and marinate them in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and lemon juice. Thread the paneer cubes onto skewers along with your favorite vegetables and grill them until they are lightly charred. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is a healthy and nutritious dish that is made with spinach and paneer. To make this dish, blanch a bunch of spinach leaves and blend them into a smooth puree. In a separate pan, sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until soft. Add the spinach puree and spices and cook until the mixture is thick. Add the paneer cubes and cook for a few minutes until the paneer is heated through. Serve hot with roti or rice.

Soya Recipes

Soya Chunks Curry

Soya Chunks Curry is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner. To make this dish, you will need soya chunks, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices. Start by boiling the soya chunks in water until they are soft and set them aside. In a separate pan, sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until soft. Add the tomatoes and spices and cook until the tomatoes are soft and pulpy. Add the boiled soya chunks and cook for a few minutes until the gravy thickens. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Soya Keema

Soya Keema is a vegetarian version of the popular Indian dish, Keema. To make this dish, you will need soya granules, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices. Start by soaking the soya granules in hot water until they are soft and set them aside. In a separate pan, sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until soft. Add the tomatoes and spices and cook until the tomatoes are soft and pulpy. Add the soaked soya granules and cook for a few minutes until the mixture is dry. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Soya Burger

Soya Burger is a healthy and delicious alternative to the traditional beef burger. To make this dish, you will need soya granules, bread crumbs, onions, spices, and burger buns. Start by soaking the soya granules in hot water until they are soft and set them aside. In a separate bowl, mix the soaked soya granules with bread crumbs, onions, and spices. Shape the mixture into patties and grill them until they are lightly charred. Serve the patties on toasted burger buns with your favorite toppings.

Conclusion

Paneer and soya are two versatile ingredients that can be used to make a wide variety of delicious dishes. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, these recipes are sure to satisfy your taste buds. So, why not try them out and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills?

