Pani Puri recipe: Transform Your Kitchen with Authentic Delhi-style Pani Puri Recipe

Spice up your palate with Delhi’s iconic pani puri

While the phuchka is evergreen, sometimes, we all crave a change. Enter Delhi’s authentic pani puris, with a recipe devised by Instagram account @dekhodelhi.

Packing a host of spices, potatoes and some pulses into the puri, this iconic street food item, which is also called gol gappa, packs in the power of several masalas. Delhi’s iterations are known for including a boondi filling too, which is absent from the phuchka.

The water is also more tangy instead of spicy in the north, and includes items like coriander, mint, ginger, tamarind and raw mango powder. All these ingredients come together to create a unique and flavorful experience for your taste buds.

Recipe for Delhi-style pani puri

Here’s how to make your own plate of Delhi-style pani puri:

Ingredients:

Pani puri shells – 20-25

Boiled potatoes – 2 medium-sized

Boondi – 1 cup

Coriander leaves – 1/4 cup

Mint leaves – 1/4 cup

Ginger – 1 inch piece

Tamarind pulp – 1/4 cup

Raw mango powder – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 4 cups

Instructions:

Boil the potatoes and mash them. Chop the coriander and mint leaves. Grate the ginger. In a blender, add the coriander leaves, mint leaves, ginger, tamarind pulp, raw mango powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, black salt, and salt. Blend it into a smooth paste. Add the paste to the water and mix well. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. Take the pani puri shells and make a small hole in the center of each shell. Stuff some mashed potatoes and boondi into each shell. Dip the stuffed pani puri into the prepared tangy water and enjoy!

This recipe will give you around 20-25 pani puris. You can adjust the spice level by increasing or decreasing the amount of ginger and raw mango powder.

So the next time you’re in the mood for some street food, try making your own Delhi-style pani puris. They’re sure to spice up your palate!

