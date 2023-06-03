pani puri water recipe: Spicy Water Recipe for Golgappa: Chatpata Golgappa Pani, Khatta Pani, and Panipuri Water

Introduction

Golgappay, also known as pani puri, is a popular street food in India. It consists of a crispy, hollow shell filled with a mixture of spices, chickpeas, and potatoes, and then filled with a tangy and spicy pani. The pani is what truly sets golgappay apart. It is a flavorful mixture of spices, herbs, and tamarind water that is both refreshing and satisfying. In this article, we will share a recipe for chatpata golgappay ka pani, also known as khatta pani or panipuri water.

Ingredients

To make chatpata golgappay ka pani, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of tamarind pulp

1 tablespoon of cumin powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

1 tablespoon of chaat masala

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of black salt

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of mint leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon of coriander leaves, chopped

4 cups of water

Instructions

Soak the tamarind pulp in 2 cups of water for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, use your hands to squeeze out the pulp and discard the seeds and fibers. In a large bowl, combine the tamarind pulp, cumin powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, red chili powder, black salt, salt, sugar, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water to the bowl and mix well. Taste the pani and adjust the seasoning as needed. If the pani is too sour, add more sugar. If it is too spicy, add more water. Chill the pani in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. To serve, fill each golgappa with the filling of your choice and then add the chilled pani. Enjoy immediately.

Variations

There are many variations of golgappay pani, depending on the region and personal preference. Here are a few variations:

Meetha pani: This is a sweet version of golgappay pani that is made with tamarind pulp, sugar, and spices.

Hing pani: This is a pani that is made with asafoetida (hing) and is known for its digestive properties.

Jaljeera pani: This is a pani that is made with jaljeera powder, which is a mixture of spices that includes cumin, coriander, and black salt.

Mint pani: This is a pani that is made with fresh mint leaves and is known for its cooling properties.

Conclusion

Golgappay is a beloved street food in India, and the pani is what truly makes it special. Chatpata golgappay ka pani, also known as khatta pani or panipuri water, is a tangy and spicy version that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. With this easy recipe, you can make golgappay pani at home and enjoy it whenever you want. So go ahead, give it a try, and savor the flavors of India!

