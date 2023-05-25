“Panjabi Chicken Pulao Recipe”: Spicy Treat with NAIN’s Delicious Panjabi Chicken Pulao Recipe – The Best Pulao Recipe!

Best Chicken Pulao Recipe

Punjabi Chicken Pulao ki Recipe

Tasty Pulao By Spicy Treat with NAIN

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make chicken pulao recipe, then you’ve come to the right place. This Punjabi chicken pulao recipe is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a special occasion. This recipe is made with simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, and it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

2 onions, sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 cloves

2 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

2 tsp coriander powder

2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 cup yogurt

4 cups water

1/4 cup oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in a large pot or pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves. Fry for a few seconds until fragrant. Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they are soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Fry for a minute. Add yogurt and mix well. Add chicken pieces and fry until they are browned on all sides. Add soaked and drained rice and mix well. Add water and bring to a boil. If using a pressure cooker, cover and cook on high pressure for 2 whistles. If using a pot, cover and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed. Let the pulao rest for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion

This Punjabi chicken pulao recipe is perfect for any occasion. It’s easy to make and packed with flavor. The combination of spices and yogurt give the dish a rich and creamy texture. Serve this dish with raita and salad for a complete meal. Enjoy!

