Pansy Stallings Death -Obituary – Dead : Pansy Stallings has Died .

Pansy Stallings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Karen Green 19 hrs · Please keep Linda Warren Coombs in your prayers. Her dear friend Pansy Stallings passed away. Pansy was a bright spirit for Linda after her husband’s passing, Mayor John Coombs. Thank you.

Grace Christian Fellowship, Huntington wrote

Ms. Pansy Stallings made her final trip home today at 1:45 am. She practiced a lifetime playing the piano for us, just so she could play for Him today.

Grace Christian Fellowship honors and remembers her. In her words, “I’m a winner either way.”

Candace Duty wrote

This is so sad! She was loved not just for her excellence in piano but for her testimony of faith! RIP

Virginia Riley wrote

She will be so missed. I loved her smile and her outfits made you happy. Her music was a gift that God gave her to share. I will miss her so. Rest In Peace and hug your sweet baby once again. The messages that she shared you know came from her heart. Prayers for her loving caring Husband. Dear Lord wrap your loving arms around him and give strength during this very difficult time and the adjustments to an empty house w/o his soulmate. May Pansy’s beautiful music always remain in his heart and mind. Thank you Lord for giving her to us to enjoy and love. Amen.

Jan Keatley wrote

She loved to play music, I loved the old gospel songs she played. Please Rest In Peace, Pansy!

