Paolo Rossi Death -Dead – Obituary : Italy legend Paolo Rossi has died aged 64.

Italy legend Paolo Rossi has died aged 64 https://t.co/TmPlkNjqEK — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 10, 2020

Christian Collovà wrote

A hero of my youth passed away today. I will always remember the final of the ’82 World Cup and your hands raising the cup to the sky.

Goodbye #paolorossi, I’m sure you’ll have fun with #maradona in the heavenly football fields.

Juventus Fans NYC wrote

Juventus hero and Italian hero. White circleBlack circleFlag of Italy. 6 goals in 1 world cup and the best hat-trick in WC history against the best team in history (1982 Brazil). the best world cup performance of all-time. Rest in Peace #RIP #Rossi #PaoloRossi

DominikszoboszlaiSZN wrote

RIP paolo Folded hands

With your goals you made Brazil cry and all of Italy rejoice. Top scorer and World Champion in Spain 1982. Always polite and courteous in interviews. Even with young journalists. You who were an icon. Gentleman of yesteryear.#PaoloRossi

Promoted wrote

Paolo Rossi was an Italian hero. He played 48 times scoring 20 goals for Italy. His finest hour came against Brazil in the World Cup of 1982. Scoring an hat-trick a game I’ll never forget. He came top scorer for Italy with 6 goals. Scoring in the final and winning the trophy

Andrea Naletto wrote

RIP Italian football legend #PaoloRossi . that memorable hat-trick against the best Brazil national team ever, is one of the finest accomplishments in World Cup’s history. He also played for my

@HellasVeronaFC on his last pro season 86-87 (photo). He was 64.

Ciccio Lo Presti wrote

Wow this is terrible news. #PaoloRossi an Italian legend. Golden Boot in the 82 World Cup with 6 goals, 3 of them being against Brazil in the quarters. Led Italy to their 3rd WC after being banned for 3 years. #RIP to one of the goats

