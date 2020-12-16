Pap Satch Death -Dead – Obituary :Pap Satch has Died .

Pap Satch Death -Dead – Obituary :Pap Satch has Died .

Pap Satch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Chance Satcho @SatchoChance COVID-19 has affected everything from senior year, sports, and even school. But this one hits home the most… I am extremely saddened to say that my Grandfather (Pap Satch) has passed away this afternoon from complications with covid. Love you always pap

