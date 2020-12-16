Pap Satch Death -Dead – Obituary :Pap Satch has Died .
Pap Satch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
COVID-19 has affected everything from senior year, sports, and even school. But this one hits home the most… I am extremely saddened to say that my Grandfather (Pap Satch) has passed away this afternoon from complications with covid. Love you always pap❤️ pic.twitter.com/M2gx27AZgM
— Chance Satcho (@SatchoChance) December 15, 2020
