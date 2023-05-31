Papallacta Hot Springs

Termas de Papallacta: A Relaxing Escape in the Andes

Located just 67 kilometers east of Quito, Termas de Papallacta is a hidden gem tucked away in the Andes. This natural hot springs resort is surrounded by beautiful mountains and lush forests, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

The Hot Springs

The hot springs are the main attraction at Termas de Papallacta. These geothermal pools are naturally heated by the volcanic activity in the region and are said to have healing properties. There are several pools of varying temperatures, ranging from 36°C to 40°C (97°F to 104°F), so you can choose the one that suits you best. Some of the pools also have hydro-massage features that will help you destress and relax.

The Spa

If you’re looking for more than just a soak in the hot springs, you can also visit the on-site spa. The spa offers a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. All of the treatments use natural ingredients, such as volcanic mud and essential oils, to help you relax and rejuvenate.

The Accommodations

Termas de Papallacta offers a range of accommodations to suit every budget and preference. You can choose from cozy cabins, luxurious suites, or even camping if you prefer to be closer to nature. All of the accommodations are designed to blend in with the natural surroundings and offer stunning views of the mountains and forests.

The Restaurant

The on-site restaurant at Termas de Papallacta offers delicious Ecuadorian cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. You can enjoy your meal while taking in the beautiful views of the mountains and forests. The restaurant also has a bar where you can enjoy a cocktail or a glass of wine.

The Activities

There are plenty of activities to keep you busy at Termas de Papallacta. You can go hiking in the nearby mountains, birdwatching in the forests, or even horseback riding. There are also several cultural activities, such as visiting a local indigenous community or learning about traditional Andean music and dance.

The Sustainability

Termas de Papallacta is committed to sustainability and has implemented several eco-friendly practices. The resort uses solar panels to generate electricity, recycles waste, and uses natural cleaning products. They also support local communities and work to preserve the natural environment.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a relaxing escape in the Andes, Termas de Papallacta is the perfect destination. With its natural hot springs, luxurious spa, stunning accommodations, delicious cuisine, and eco-friendly practices, this resort has everything you need for a rejuvenating getaway.

Hot springs Papallacta Papallacta spa Papallacta Ecuador Papallacta resort Thermal baths Papallacta