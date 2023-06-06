Papua New Guinea reassures provincial governors on equal treatment

Papua New Guinea – James Marape : Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister reassures provincial governors on unity

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, has promised to treat all provinces in the country equally. Speaking at the Provincial Governors Conference in Port Moresby, Marape emphasized the importance of unity in a country that has suffered from years of ethnic violence and political division. Meanwhile, in Vanuatu, children are still learning in makeshift tents due to the ongoing impacts of cyclones Kevin and Judy. World Vision Vanuatu is focusing on supplying seeds so that communities can re-grow crops. In the Solomon Islands, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has said that his country will not align itself with the outcome document from the recent Korea-Pacific Islands summit held in Seoul. In Guam, the water authority is asking customers to conserve water to allow reservoirs to fill more than a week after Typhoon Mawar hit the island. Finally, French Polynesia’s health authorities are promoting a smoke-free July this year as part of a broader campaign to curb the use of tobacco.

News Source : RNZ News

