Paradzayi Matambanadzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paradzayi Matambanadzo has Died .

Paradzayi Matambanadzo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Board, Management and staff of NetOne extend their heartfelt condolences to the Matambanadzo family after the passing on of Network specialist, Mr Paradzayi Matambanadzo. May he Rest In Eternal Peace! pic.twitter.com/kCJPfuO5i6 — NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) January 21, 2021

