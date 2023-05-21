Parambir Singh Dhola : Prime suspect in Chandigarh accident case sent to police custody for two days

19-Year-Old Parambir Singh Dhola Produced Before Court as Prime Suspect in Fatal Accident Case

The prime suspect in a fatal accident case, Parambir Singh Dhola, appeared before a local court in Chandigarh on Sunday. Dhola, aged 19, had been on the run for three days before being arrested. His counsel filed an application seeking permission for Dhola to attend his annual exam scheduled for May 26. Police plan to question Dhola about his female friend who was allegedly with him in the red Volkswagen Beetle car at the time of the accident, as well as anyone who helped him escape. Dhola is a national level shooter and a BA first year student.

News Source : The Indian Express

