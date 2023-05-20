Parambir Singh – focus keyword including suspect name : Suspect in Chandigarh hit-and-run case, Parambir Singh, arrested for killing three people

Chandigarh Police Nab Prime Suspect, Parambir Singh, in Volkswagen Beetle Accident That Killed Three

After a Volkswagen Beetle hit seven people, killing three and injuring the others, Chandigarh Police arrested Parambir Singh, the prime suspect and allegedly the driver of the car, three days later. Singh is a 20-year-old national-level shooter and first-year BA student at SD College, Sector 32. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving. The car was reportedly in “sports” mode at the time of the accident, and Singh had allegedly called two friends and escaped with them. Police had to work tirelessly for three days, conducting raids in several locations, before finally nabbing him.

