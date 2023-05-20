Parambir Singh (suspect) : Death toll mounts to three in Chandigarh car accident, suspect driver still at large

Third Victim Succumbs to Injuries in Chandigarh Car Accident, Suspect Driver Still at Large

Another victim, identified as Vimlesh Devi, 45, passed away on Thursday night, bringing the death toll to three in the tragic accident involving a red Beetle car. The suspect driver, Parambir Singh, remains at large. The family members of the victims have agreed to take over the bodies after being assured by the UT Administration that the driver will be arrested soon and compensation will be provided. The bodies were cremated under police security. Four other injured individuals are currently hospitalized and in stable condition. The family members of the victims protested on Friday morning, blocking the main road, but agreed to lift the protest and accept the body when taken to the DC office in Sector 17. The SDM (central) assured the family members of compensation. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with rash driving was registered at Sarangpur police station.

News Source : The Indian Express

