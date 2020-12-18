Paramedic Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Paramedic Robert Truevillian has Died .
Paramedic Robert Truevillian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
The OSFM is sad to learn of the passing of @CFDMedia Paramedic Robert Truevillian due to COVID. Robert was a 20-year veteran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and our brothers and sisters at the Chicago Fire Department. Thanks for your service! pic.twitter.com/vl8DEBCRFg
— Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal (@ILFireMarshal) December 18, 2020
