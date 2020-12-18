Paramedic Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Paramedic Robert Truevillian has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Paramedic Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Paramedic Robert Truevillian has Died .

Paramedic Robert Truevillian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal @ILFireMarshal The OSFM is sad to learn of the passing of @CFDMedia Paramedic Robert Truevillian due to COVID. Robert was a 20-year veteran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and our brothers and sisters at the Chicago Fire Department. Thanks for your service!

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.