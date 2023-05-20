Paramveer Singh – focus keyword including suspect name : Arrest made in Dhanas hit-and-run case; suspect Paramveer Singh (19) identified as driver

“Main Suspect Arrested in Dhanas Hit-and-Run Case that Claimed Three Victims”

The main suspect behind the wheel of the speeding Volkswagen Beetle that caused the death of three individuals and injured four others in Dhanas, Chandigarh has been arrested by the police three days after the incident. The suspect, identified as Paramveer Singh, is 19 years old and from Panchkula. The car responsible for the accident has a Punjab registration number (PB23-J-0001) and is owned by Kamaljit Singh, the father of the accused, who is one of the directors of a mall in Zirakpur. The police have obtained CCTV footage that confirms Paramveer was driving the vehicle alone on the day of the accident. The girl who was present in the car with the accused has yet to be identified, and the police are still investigating where she boarded the car before the accident. Paramveer took first aid treatment at Healing Hospital in Sector 34 before going into hiding. Three victims have died due to their injuries, while four others remain hospitalized. The police have registered an FIR under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown driver. The charge carries a punishment of imprisonment for life or up to 10 years. Kamaljit’s brother claimed that the car was being driven by a driver who fled the scene after the accident, while eyewitnesses reported that there were two people in the car, including a woman who was seen taking out a bag from the car’s navigator side and running away.

News Source : HT Correspondent

